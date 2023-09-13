Tributes
Want to be the next ‘American Idol’? Casting event coming to Maui

A casting event is set for Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. at the Maui Family YMCA.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:50 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A chance for Maui residents to become the next American Idol!

Maui Family YMCA is hosting an American Idol casting event next month.

Performers will get to meet American Idol producers and get a chance to sing to advance to a VIP virtual audition with the show’s executive producer.

This comes on the heels of Iam Tongi’s win — the Kahuku native brought home the title back in May.

Those interested must reserve a spot by Sept. 26.

The Maui casting event is happening Sunday, Oct. 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maui Family YMCA in Kahului.

For more information, click here.

