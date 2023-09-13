Tributes
Waiahole Poi Factory hiring as it prepares to open new location in Windward Oahu

Waiahole Poi Factory
Waiahole Poi Factory(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waiahole Poi Factory is opening a second location in Windward Oahu next month and it’s looking for employees.

The famous eatery says it’s hiring in anticipation of the new location that opens in Kaneohe at the Windward Mall Food Court at the end of October.

They’re looking for cooks and kitchen staff, both at the original Waiahole location and at the new location.

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

For more information or to apply, click here.

