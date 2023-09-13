Tributes
TRAFFIC ALERT: Police operation closes multiple roads on Kauai

Kauai Police HNN
Kauai Police HNN(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:10 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police operation has shut down multiple roads on Kauai Wednesday morning.

The Kauai Police Department reported the closure around 6:40 a.m.

Authorities say the following roads remain closed until further notice.

  • Maalo Road by Wailua Falls
  • Kuamoo Road by the Wailua Reservoir

The public is urged avoid these areas.

KPD says updates will be provided when more information is available.

