TRAFFIC ALERT: Police operation closes multiple roads on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police operation has shut down multiple roads on Kauai Wednesday morning.

The Kauai Police Department reported the closure around 6:40 a.m.

Authorities say the following roads remain closed until further notice.

Maalo Road by Wailua Falls

Kuamoo Road by the Wailua Reservoir

The public is urged avoid these areas.

KPD says updates will be provided when more information is available.

