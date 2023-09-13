Tributes
Pumpkin season is just around the corner! Aloun Farms’ annual festival to return next month

Aloun Farms pumpkin festival
Aloun Farms pumpkin festival(Aloun Farms)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:44 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pumpkin season is just around the corner!

Aloun Farms’ 21st annual pumpkin festival in Kapolei is set to return next month.

Reservations are open for educational tours and family photos.

The festival is set for the last three weekends of October — starting Saturday, Oct. 14.

Admission is $5 per person ages 2 and up. Parking is free.

There will be a variety of craft and food vendors, keiki rides, a petting zoo and tractor hayrides.

To make reservations for tours and photos, click here.

