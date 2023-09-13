Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in University area

HPD police cruiser / file image
HPD police cruiser / file image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:37 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a crash in the University area that left a pedestrian in critical condition Monday night.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Waialae Avenue.

Officials said a car was heading westbound on Waialae Avenue when it struck an 81-year-old man who was attempting to cross the road.

Police said the victim was not in a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said the two occupants of the vehicle stayed at the scene and were not injured.

HPD said speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be factor in this crash on the part of the male motorist.

However, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol are a contributing factor on the part of the male pedestrian.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call for building fire in Makaha and...
HFD investigating after fire rips through family home in West Oahu
Genius gecko
VIRAL VIDEO: Parched gecko finds creative way to quench its thirst
University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law
Popular UH law instructor banned from campus amid racial bias case against school
The first of what could be a flood of lawsuits connected to the deadly Maui wildfire were filed...
HECO indicates it could turn to ratepayers to help cover extensive fire rebuilding costs
Creighton University students hosted a donation drive to support those affected by the Maui...
Millions have poured in for Maui wildfire victims. Here’s how much has been distributed

Latest News

Lahaina Harbor
Boat owners whose vessels were untouched in Lahaina fire returns to harbor
HPD asks public for more information after body was found in Kahuku bushes
HPD searching for witnesses after body was found in Kahuku bushes
A casting event is set for Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. at the Maui Family YMCA.
Entertainment News: American Idol is coming to Maui
State leaders said no fire victims will be kicked out of a hotel without a place to go. And...
‘Not the right timing’: Planned reopening of West Maui tourism stirs concern