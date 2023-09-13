Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in University area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a crash in the University area that left a pedestrian in critical condition Monday night.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Waialae Avenue.

Officials said a car was heading westbound on Waialae Avenue when it struck an 81-year-old man who was attempting to cross the road.

Police said the victim was not in a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said the two occupants of the vehicle stayed at the scene and were not injured.

HPD said speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be factor in this crash on the part of the male motorist.

However, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol are a contributing factor on the part of the male pedestrian.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

