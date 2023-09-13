Maui wildfire disinformation linked to China and Russia

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disinformation campaign immediately after the Maui wildfires was spread by China and Russia. That campaign made the government’s response to the disaster even more difficult.

From weather warfare to floating bodies on another island to thousands of missing children to a Maui land grab, experts say the online posts can start as genuine concern, but that China and Russia are now using artificial intelligence to amplify it, spread fear, division and distrust in government.

The deadly fire and high winds that destroyed Lahaina spread at unprecedented speed and so did misinformation and disinformation linked to China and Russia.

“When you start talking about laser beams and heat rays coming from space that would take out a people on Maui, coming on let’s get real,” said Gov. Josh Green on HNN’s Spotlight Now.

Green says he’ll take his disinformation concerns to the President.

“They used that to sow discontent and doubt suggesting to our own social media types that there were thousands of children gone,” he said.

New York Times correspondent Steven Lee Myers covers misinformation. He told Hawaii News Now Maui wildfire rumors had photos generated by artificial intelligence, were on all digital platforms and in multiple languages. He says it’s hard to tell if China and Russia started the rumors or amplified once it was online.

“This was a particularly terrible tragedy and in that moment, you see the Chinese, you see the Russians coming in and jumping on maybe people’s genuine upset with the government,” said Myers.

“People are hurting, people are upset, they are looking for answers and in that space I think people can be vulnerable,” he added.

Caroline Amy Orr Bueno is a University of Maryland Postdoctoral Research Associate and digital deception expert. She says the online rumors started the day after the August 8 deadly fire. One phrase “Hawaii, not Ukraine” was similar in messaging after the Ohio train derailment disaster.

“They link that to the U.S. providing support to Ukraine so the idea is that the reason that the aid to Hawaii was inadequate was because our attention and our resources were all going to Ukraine,” said Bueno.

“It was the same narrative with this overarching idea pitting the support for Ukraine against support for a local community,” she added.

Experts says platforms like Facebook have taken down several sites linked to China, but say they need to do more.

