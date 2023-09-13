Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Lahainaluna High School boarders longing to get back to campus

Nainoa Kaai-Kekona, 15, is a second-year boarder at Lahainaluna High School.
Nainoa Kaai-Kekona, 15, is a second-year boarder at Lahainaluna High School.(Kianna Kekona)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:42 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui mother of two, Kianna Kekona, is cherishing moments with her children a little more nowadays.

Just 35 days ago, she couldn’t get ahold of her oldest son, Nainoa, who was stuck in Lahaina as the largest fire in modern history tore through the town.

Nainoa is one of 42 students in Lahainaluna High School’s Boarding Department this year. He and the other boarders were on campus, moved in, and ready to start their school year.

“I was walking on eggshells all day,” Kianna said.

Nainoa Kaai-Kekona, 15, is a second-year boarder. When the fire broke out on August 8th, he and the other boarders were sheltering in place on campus at the top of Lahainaluna Road, overlooking the town.

“We could see everything,” he said. “All you hear was just cars exploding … they told all of us to stay inside, and so that’s what we did. We had breakfast in there, lunch, dinner, and we just stayed inside and kept each other company.”

As the fire spread, authorities said a mile a minute, Nainoa and the other boarders evacuated campus. Later that evening, they had to evacuate the evacuation shelter at Lahaina Civic Center because the fire got dangerously close. They fled from West Maui completely.

“All we could see was just dark smoke, guys in the water, cars exploding,” said Nainoa.

“When he got to Maui High he called and he asked, ‘Mom, are you coming to pick me up? I’m at Maui High.’ That was like the biggest relief. The biggest,” said Kianna. “I jumped in my car, and I drove straight to him, gave him the biggest hug and told him that I loved him.”

The Lahainaluna campus was untouched by fire. However, authorities are conducting quality tests on the air, water, and soil before letting the students return. At a Department of Education meeting in Kahana on August 30th, school officials said the goal is to get students and boarders back on campus after Fall Break on October 16th.

Nainoa and other Lahainaluna High students will start school at Kulanihakoi High in Kihei in South Maui on Thursday, September 14th.

He said he is excited to see his friends, and fellow boarders again – but can’t wait to be back on campus doing life together as one family again.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kilauea eruption - Sept. 10, 2023
‘Beautiful’: Thousands flock to summit to see Kilauea’s newest fiery show
In the early hours of the wildfire devastation of Lahaina, if you talked with the residents,...
New signs of life for the iconic Lahaina Banyan tree; Arborist says tree shows improvement
HFD responding to large blaze in Waikiki apartment building
Authorities searching for cause of raging Waikiki apartment blaze where 2 were found dead
University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law
Popular UH law instructor banned from campus amid racial bias case against school
A police investigation shut down roads around Costco Iwilei.
Police investigation forces evacuation of Costco Iwilei, nearby businesses

Latest News

A month after wildfires, water in parts of upper Kula declared safe to drink
A month after wildfires, water in parts of upper Kula declared safe to drink
The first of what could be a flood of lawsuits connected to the deadly Maui wildfire were filed...
HECO indicates it could turn to ratepayers to help cover extensive fire rebuilding costs
Millions of dollars have poured in to help residents who lost everything in the Maui wildfires....
Millions have poured in for Maui wildfire victims. Here’s how much has been distributed
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 6 p.m. news broadcast from...
Midday Newscast: Nonprofits work to speed up distribution of wildfire aid