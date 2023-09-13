Tributes
HPD asks public for more information after body was found in Kahuku bushes

HPD asks public for more information after body was found in Kahuku bushes
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:14 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department is asking the public for information on the death of a 57-year-man found in the bushes in Kahuku last Friday.

Joseph Mattson’s decomposing body was found along Marconi Road.

The Medical Examiner classified it as a homicide, but police have not said how he died.

If you have any tips call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

This story may be updated.

A month after wildfires, water in parts of upper Kula declared safe to drink
