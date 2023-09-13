HPD asks public for more information after body was found in Kahuku bushes
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:14 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department is asking the public for information on the death of a 57-year-man found in the bushes in Kahuku last Friday.
Joseph Mattson’s decomposing body was found along Marconi Road.
The Medical Examiner classified it as a homicide, but police have not said how he died.
If you have any tips call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.