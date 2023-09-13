Tributes
'HNN Two-Minute Drill': A trip to the Valley Isle for week five of football action

week 5
week 5(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen and Cienna Pilotin
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:25 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an exciting week of action in the Hawaii high school football world with the HNN sports team taking a trip to the Valley Isle to catch from Maui Interscholastic League showdowns.

Here’s a look at some of what went down this weekend.

Baldwin vs. King Kekaulike

Friday night lights on Maui with Baldwin win hosting King Kekaulike.

Na Ali’i looking like the team that made it to the state championship last year.

Defense with some big takeaways while the offense stormed past the Bear with not much else they could do.

the Up country boys shut out Baldwin, 54-0.

Moanalua vs. Farrington

And to Salt Lake where Moanalua faced Farrington.

It was a big night for the Governors Running Backs. Sitani Mikaele and Jacob Talamoa both found the end zone twice.

Final score, 37-27.

The boys in blue still searching for their first win.

Damien vs. PAC-5

Over in Kalihi, it was an early ILH showdown between Damien and PAC-5.

After a low scoring first half, the Monarchs pour on 21 points to pull away from the PAC.

Final score 29-10.

Quarterback Alani Tuifua threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

Here’s a look at some of the other scores in week five.

Friday

Friday week 5
Friday week 5(Hawaii News Now)

Saturday

Saturday week 5
Saturday week 5(Hawaii News Now)

