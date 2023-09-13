HFD: Waikiki apartment fire that left elderly couple dead classified as accidental

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators at the Honolulu Fire Department have classified the cause of a deadly fire at a Waikiki apartment as accidental.

The third-alarm fire happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday, leaving a 78-year-old man and his 68-year-old wife dead.

Fire officials said the fire originated in the bedroom of a unit on the first floor, adding that the cause was due to arcing from an extension cord.

HFD said damage is estimated at $1,216,000 to the property and $84,000 in contents.

In addition to the couple killed in the fire, officials said two other occupants were injured.

Investigators said smoke detectors were present in the building, but occupants and witnesses said they never heard the alarms go off.

