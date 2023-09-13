Healthier Hawaii: Upward trend in RSV cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - RSV cases are rising in parts of the mainland, but how are we doing here in Hawaii?

Dr. Monica Singer who is a pediatric infectious disease expert at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children and a member of the State Department of Health’s immunization branch, explains what RSV is and who it can affect.

She says the state is seeing a slight uptick in RSV cases with the season but it’s nowhere near what was experienced last year.

Singer also discusses a new RSV antibody shot made for the youngest kids and a new vaccine available for older adults which are both designed to decrease the risk of severe illness.

