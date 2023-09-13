Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Healthier Hawaii: Upward trend in RSV cases

Dr. Monica Singer, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, explains what RSV is and who it can affect.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:43 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - RSV cases are rising in parts of the mainland, but how are we doing here in Hawaii?

Dr. Monica Singer who is a pediatric infectious disease expert at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children and a member of the State Department of Health’s immunization branch, explains what RSV is and who it can affect.

She says the state is seeing a slight uptick in RSV cases with the season but it’s nowhere near what was experienced last year.

Singer also discusses a new RSV antibody shot made for the youngest kids and a new vaccine available for older adults which are both designed to decrease the risk of severe illness.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call for building fire in Makaha and...
HFD investigating after fire rips through family home in West Oahu
Genius gecko
VIRAL VIDEO: Parched gecko finds creative way to quench its thirst
University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law
Popular UH law instructor banned from campus amid racial bias case against school
The first of what could be a flood of lawsuits connected to the deadly Maui wildfire were filed...
HECO indicates it could turn to ratepayers to help cover extensive fire rebuilding costs
Creighton University students hosted a donation drive to support those affected by the Maui...
Millions have poured in for Maui wildfire victims. Here’s how much has been distributed

Latest News

These new reports of disinformation by Russia and China raise an intriguing question – what's...
Business Report: Social media mischief in Maui fires aftermath
Healthier Hawaii: Upward trend in RSV cases
Healthier Hawaii: Upward trend in RSV cases
A casting event is set for Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. at the Maui Family YMCA.
Entertainment News: American Idol is coming to Maui
Jennifer Granholm also discussed the Biden administration’s $95 million grant to harden...
US Secretary of Energy meets with wildfire survivors, pledges a community-led rebuild