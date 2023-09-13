Governor: Number of unaccounted for in Lahaina stands at 42

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green says the number of unaccounted for after the Lahaina wildfire now stands at 42 — down significantly from hundreds on the list weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the disaster stands at 115.

Of those, 68 have been officially identified — many using DNA technology.

Speaking on HNN’s “Spotlight Now,” Green says the number of missing on a FBI-vetted list means the death toll will almost certainly rise in the weeks and months ahead.

“Our heart was broken 115 times,” he said.

Meanwhile, the governor also said he “can’t judge” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen or Maui County officials over their response to the wildfire — though he added that a comprehensive investigation is underway to determine what processes or protocols could have been improved.

“We’re investigating all of us, myself included, on whether we could do more in the moment.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.