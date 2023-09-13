Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers expected through the weekend

First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers on the way
First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers on the way(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:17 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will hold on Wednesday, wind speeds will weaken to more moderate levels from Wednesday evening through the weekend. Weaker trade winds will produce a hybrid trade wind and sea breeze weather pattern through the upcoming weekend. Expect brief passing showers to continue through Wednesday, mainly over windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours. Shower trends will increase from Wednesday night onward as three disturbances drift through the Hawaii Region. Increasing shower activity will continue to favor the windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours, a few of the stronger showers may reach drier island interior and leeward areas.

The east swell from former Hurricane Jova is on the decline. Another small south swell is forecast to arrive this weekend. No significant swells are expected to affect north-facing shores the next several days.

