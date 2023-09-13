Tributes
FEMA hosting job fairs as agency seeks to fill temporary positions

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:25 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - FEMA is looking to fill several open positions and will be hosting job fairs on Maui this week.

FEMA says they have open temporary positions on Oahu and Maui that start as 120-day appointments. The roles could be extended up to a year.

Employees are eligible for benefits including sick leave, health insurance, and up to 11 paid holidays.

Four job fairs will be held on the following dates:

  • Thursday, Sept. 14: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kāko’o Maui Resource Hub. Adrress: 70 E. Ka’ahumanu Avenue Kahului, HI 96732
  • Friday, Sept. 15: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lāhainā Civic Center. Address:1840 Honoapi’ilani Highway Lāhainā, HI 96761
  • Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Maui Ocean Center. Address: 192 Mā'alaea Road Wailuku, HI 96793

At the job fairs, interested applicants can fill out a paper application, or use a kiosk to apply online. Applicants can also share their resume and gather more details about the positions.

Open roles include writers, liaisons, planners, historic preservation specialists, and digital communications specialists.

To see all open positions, visit usajobs.gov, type keywords “local hire” and enter “Hawaii” for the location.

FEMA isnʻt the only agency hiring. Hawaiiʻs DLNR is also seeking to fill temporary positions on Maui. Click here to read more.

