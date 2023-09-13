Tributes
DOE to open distance learning hub for Lahaina students who still want in-person interactions

The hub will be open starting Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Citizen Church in Lahaina.
The hub will be open starting Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Citizen Church in Lahaina.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:09 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education is opening a distance learning hub for Lahaina students who still want in-person interactions with teachers and other students.

The hub will be open starting Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Citizen Church in Lahaina.

It aims to provide distance learning students with opportunities for teacher support, peer socialization, access to meals, recess and other resources.

It’s available for students already enrolled in distance leaning — or would like to enroll — at King Kamehameha III Elementary, Princess Nahienaena Elementary and Lahaina Intermediate schools.

The state is also planning two additional hubs.

The goal is still to reopen Lahaina schools after fall break in mid-October following environmental testing.

Students who would like to enroll in distance learning can apply at this link.

