Boat owners whose vessels were untouched in Lahaina fire returns to harbor

Lahaina Harbor
Lahaina Harbor(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:42 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since the wildfires, boat owners whose vessels were not damaged were able to return to Lahaina Harbor on Tuesday.

They were escorted by DLNR officers and retrieved items from their vessels.

Most boats either burned or sank. Officials say only 13 boats survived.

One of the the vessels is coincidentally named “The Reel Luckey.”

“I just can’t believe it’s just sitting back there, tilted down, untouched like I left it, with everything that went on. It’s just incredible to me,” said boat owner Kelli Lundgreen.

“We’re just excited that she is sitting here still, it’s just amazing.”

DLNR says there is no timeline on when the boats may be able to leave the harbor.

MORE: Lahaina harbor users call on authorities to work quickly to develop clean-up plan

