VIRAL VIDEO: Parched gecko finds creative way to quench its thirst

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A thirsty reptile on Hawaii Island is going viral.

Millions are mesmerized at what a gecko did to quench its thirst.

This parched gecko found the best spot to get water and its foot is on water fountain sensor to keep the water flowing at the University of the Nations in Kailua-Kona.

Gold dust day geckos are originally from Madagascar.

They were illegally smuggled into Hawaii and released by a UH Manoa student in 1974.

Some are calling this gecko a “genius.”

