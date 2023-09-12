Tributes
UH water experts offer alternative water testing after Maui wildfires

County: 85% of Kula could have water advisory lifted within a week
UH water researchers test Maui water
UH water researchers test Maui water(Chris Shuler)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:13 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Health announced Monday that a trace amount of a contaminant was detected last month in the Upper Kula Water System, but Maui County’s Director of Water Supply says more recent tests show no sign of the chemical.

The unsafe water issue can be confusing so UH water researchers are offering free testing just like they did during the Red Hill tainted water crisis.

For Maui residents and businesses impacted by the wildfire, each day without clean drinking water is difficult.

“We ask daily. We are looking for the negative results as far as the water goes. Some are coming through favorable, but we still have to wait for an all clear,” said Isa Shipley, Kula Lodge, COO.

The Department of Health says toluene used as an industrial feed stock and a solvent was detected at the Upper Kula Treatment Plant in trace levels well below health action levels.

“This strongly suggests its presence was an artifact of the wildfire impacting the surface water source for the Upper Kula Treatment Plant.” said DOH in a news release.

Maui County’s Director of Water Supply, John Stufflebean, told Hawaii News Now the latest test showed no detection of toluene so 85 percent of Kula could have the do not drink, no boil water advisory lifted within a week.

“Maui Department of Water Supply (MDWS) notified DOH on August 28, 2023, of the confirmation of the detection of toluene in the Upper Kula treatment plant. DOH was unaware that MDWS did not detect toluene in its most recent tests at the time this news release was written,” said DOH spokesperson Shawn Hamamoto.

The University of Hawaii Water Resources Research Center is conducting free testing and is analyzing the county’s water data.

“Our hope is that Department of Water Supply is going to be able to lift advisories in some of the low risk parts of the system fairly soon,” said Christopher Shuler, researcher, University of Hawaii Water Resources Research Center.

“From what we have seen in our samples in Kula and what we have seen in the Department of Water Supply’s samples is that primarily we haven’t seen any concerning levels of volatile organics in the water in Upper Kula,” he added.

The UH water testing is not EPA certified. Shuler, who is a Maui resident, says residents should still follow government health advisories.

“People do have to make your own decision on things like showering or watering their plants because really this is all based on unknowns,” said Shuler.

The county’s water director says when homes are burned in a fire like this, service connections, are opened.

“When those pipes are opened and a system loses pressure then ash and smoke can actually get into those pipes and that’s how the contamination gets in,” said Stufflebean.

For impacted Maui residents can go to this site for a free water test.

https://www.wrrc.hawaii.edu/maui-post-fire-community-water-info-hub/

