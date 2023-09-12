Tributes
Tracking millions of dollars donated for Maui wildfire relief; a breakdown of where the money's been given

Millions of dollars have poured in to help residents who lost everything in the Maui wildfires.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:48 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Millions of dollars have poured in to help residents who lost everything in the Maui wildfires.

Now, more than a month later, many wonder where all that money has gone.

The biggest pot of money is over $110 million in the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

Over four weeks later, they’ve given out nearly $19 million to non-profits.

“We’ve seen major tragedies, but major acts of compassion — a community that’s come together like never before,” Micah Kane, the CEO of Hawaii Community Foundation, said.

Maui United Way has raised over 10 million dollars. About half of that has already gone to more than 5,000 victims through a one-time $1,000 payment.

“The urgency is always there. It couldn’t come out fast enough,” Nicholas Winfrey of Maui United Way said.

“We were working around the clock. I was sleeping at my office. Everyone was all hands on deck.”

MMA star Ilima Lei McFarlane raised $2.6 million on Instagram for Maui relief efforts.

“When people start coming at me, when I’m like, doing everything I can to get this money to the families,” Illima MacFarland said.

“But I just want to reassure everybody that the money is not even in my hands yet.”

MacFarlane says META has yet to release the funds.

The MMA star has helped raise millions to help the families who lost everything.

In addition to Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne the Rock Johnson’s personal donation of $10 million to the People’s Fund of Maui, about $800,000 has been raised online.

Winfrey and Johnson promised to distribute $1,200 monthly payments but haven’t said how much has been distributed so far.

Wildfire survivors can still apply for the People’s Fund of Maui online, and non-profits are still accepting donations.

