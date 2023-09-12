Suspect caught in Kona after allegedly shooting at two men

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway after an apparent shooting in Kailua-Kona Monday.

Police say around 11:30 a.m., officers on Kaiminani Drive were flagged down by a 35-year-old Kamuela man. He reported that he and another man were shot by a male suspect while they were sitting in their parked vehicle.

The two men were parking along Lau’i Street and told officers the suspect was accompanied by other men. They were allegedly driving gray and black Honda sedans.

Officers conducted area checks and found the man allegedly responsible on Ane Keohokalole Highway near the Kaiminani Drive intersection. He was arrested without incident and remains at the Kealakehe Police Station pending further investigation.

The extent of injuries is unclear for the men who were shot. It’s also unknown if the suspect and victims knew each other.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300.

