Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Serial killer and former police officer Anthony Sully dies on death row at a California prison

This June 22, 2018 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
This June 22, 2018 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Anthony Sully, a former California police officer who turned serial killer and was on death row after being convicted of murdering six people in the 1980s. Sully, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at a medical facility outside the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, where he had been housed for decades, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:15 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — A former California police officer turned serial killer who was on death row after being convicted of murdering six people in the 1980s has died of natural causes, authorities said.

Anthony Sully, 79, died Friday at a medical facility outside the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, where he had been housed for decades, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The Marin County Coroner’s Office will determine Sully’s official cause of death, the department said in a news release Monday.

Sully was sentenced to death in June 1986 for the slayings of Kathryn Barrett, 24; Barbara Searcy, 22; Gloria Jean Fravel, 24; Brendan Oakden, 19; Michael Thomas, 24; and Phyllis Melendez, 20.

The victims were beaten, stabbed and shot inside an electrical supply warehouse in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1983. Three of the bodies were found stuffed into barrels dumped at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, the San Jose Mercury News reported. Detectives found his fingerprints on some of the bodies.

Sully was a Bay Area police officer from 1966 to 1974.

He maintained at his sentencing that he did not get a fair trial, telling the judge, “I am not a monster, not a maniac, not subhuman,” according to the Mercury News, citing news accounts at the time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kilauea eruption - Sept. 10, 2023
‘Beautiful’: Thousands flock to summit to see Kilauea’s newest fiery show
HFD responding to large blaze in Waikiki apartment building
Authorities searching for cause of raging Waikiki apartment blaze where 2 were found dead
In the early hours of the wildfire devastation of Lahaina, if you talked with the residents,...
New signs of life for the iconic Lahaina Banyan tree; Arborist says tree shows improvement
A police investigation shut down roads around Costco Iwilei.
Police investigation forces evacuation of Costco Iwilei, nearby businesses
Hawaiian Airlines charters a flight to China to pick up 2 million face masks
Possible engine trouble forces Hawaiian Air plane to make emergency landing in Tokyo

Latest News

Two people were found dead at a Waikiki apartment on Sunday after a raging blaze engulfed the...
HNN News Brief (Sept. 12, 2023)
In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
More than 5,300 are feared dead, thousands more are missing as eastern Libya is devastated by floods
Jaqueline Benitez, who depends on California's SNAP benefits to help pay for food, shops for...
Child poverty in the US jumped and income declined in 2022 as coronavirus pandemic benefits ended
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
5 former officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols are also facing federal civil rights charges