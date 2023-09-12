Hokulea headed to Bay Area, with welcome celebrations focused on honoring Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hokulea is headed to the Bay Area as part of its Moananuiakea Voyage for Earth.

A welcome ceremony at the Aquatic Park Cove in San Francisco is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 24 from noon to 5 p.m.

The crew will be holding tours of the Hokulea.

There will be cultural tributes, presentations and performances celebrating Hokulea, with a focus on honoring Maui.

Last month, Hokulea stopped off in Seattle and Tacoma, where the voyaging canoe was greeted with a warm welcome.

