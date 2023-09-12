Tributes
Hokulea headed to Bay Area, with welcome celebrations focused on honoring Maui

Hokulea stopped off in Seattle last month.
Hokulea stopped off in Seattle last month.(Polynesian Voyaging Society)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hokulea is headed to the Bay Area as part of its Moananuiakea Voyage for Earth.

A welcome ceremony at the Aquatic Park Cove in San Francisco is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 24 from noon to 5 p.m.

The crew will be holding tours of the Hokulea.

There will be cultural tributes, presentations and performances celebrating Hokulea, with a focus on honoring Maui.

Last month, Hokulea stopped off in Seattle and Tacoma, where the voyaging canoe was greeted with a warm welcome.

