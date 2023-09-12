HFD investigating after fire rips through family home in West Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Makaha Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m.

Videos sent to HNN shows flames and smoke engulfing the single-story home on Farrington Highway.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about 2 hours before it was extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated.

