HFD investigating after fire rips through family home in West Oahu

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call for building fire in Makaha and...
The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call for building fire in Makaha and responded with 12 units staffed with approximately 37 personnel.(Courtesy: Emily Christina Silge)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:40 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Makaha Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m.

Videos sent to HNN shows flames and smoke engulfing the single-story home on Farrington Highway.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about 2 hours before it was extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated.

