First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds continue with mostly dry conditions persist across the state

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with mostly dry conditions persist across the state
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:16 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy easterly trade winds will continue into midweek, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations as pockets of moisture move through.

Trades will ease through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend, which will allow for localized land and sea breeze conditions to develop for some leeward areas.

These lighter winds combined with increasing moisture moving in from the east could result in better chances for a few afternoon showers over our parched interior and leeward areas of the smaller islands, where drought conditions continue to expand in coverage.

An east swell from former Hurricane Jova has peaked and will slowly drop on Wednesday.

A small south swell will fade on Wednesday with another small south pulse due over the weekend. North shores will remain nearly flat.

