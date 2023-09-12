Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Aerosmith postpones shows after frontman Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord damage

Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform during night one of their "Peace Out:...
Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform during night one of their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:14 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Aerosmith has postponed a half-dozen dates on their farewell tour because frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance, Tyler announced Monday.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” Tyler, 75, posted on Instagram. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

The band known for “Dream On,” “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion” began its “Peace Out” farewell tour on Sept. 2 with a tour-hour set in Philadelphia. Last Saturday’s show was held on New York’s Long Island.

The 40-date run was to include a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve with the final show originally scheduled for Jan. 26 in Montreal.

The new dates are Jan. 29 in Detroit; Feb. 14 in Chicago; Feb. 17 in Washington D.C., Feb. 21 in Toronto; Feb. 26 in Raleigh, North Carolina and Feb. 29 in Cleveland, according to the Instagram announcement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kilauea eruption - Sept. 10, 2023
‘Beautiful’: Thousands flock to summit to see Kilauea’s newest fiery show
HFD responding to large blaze in Waikiki apartment building
Authorities searching for cause of raging Waikiki apartment blaze where 2 were found dead
In the early hours of the wildfire devastation of Lahaina, if you talked with the residents,...
New signs of life for the iconic Lahaina Banyan tree; Arborist says tree shows improvement
Scores of white crosses line the fence along the Lahaina Bypass. Each one represents a lost...
The names of the fallen: Maui County, loved ones identify wildfire victims
File photo of a Honolulu Police Department vehicle.
Boy, 12, struck in hit-and-run crash in Kaimuki crosswalk by teen driver

Latest News

The collapse sent people tumbling into a mudflat located several feet below. (WMTW, BATH POLICE...
11 hurt when walkway at Maine lighthouse collapses
Trade winds will keep vog over parts of Hawaii Island
FIRST ALERT: Vog and haze returns to parts of Hawaii Island
Creighton University students hosted a donation drive to support those affected by the Maui...
Tracking millions of dollars donated for Maui wildfire relief; a breakdown of where the money’s been given
Millions of dollars have poured in to help residents who lost everything in the Maui wildfires.
Tracking millions of dollars donated for Maui wildfire relief; a breakdown of where the money’s been