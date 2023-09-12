Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

86-year-old celebrates birthday with annual backflip despite recent heart surgery

By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:10 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina has a unique birthday tradition that began more than 25 years ago, and he has no plans to stop anytime soon.

O’Neal Varnam celebrated his 86th birthday last week with an annual backflip into the Lockwood Folly River.

“Born September 8, 1937, he is one tough guy,” his grandson, Hunter Varnam, said. “(He) had a recent scare with heart surgery a month ago and to bounce back and still continue on with his birthday backflip is an awesome story.

“He has been doing this for more than 25 years. He said he’s going to go to 100.”

Varnam has lived his entire life on the water.

A native of Varnamtown, a small town in the southeastern part of the state named after his family, he grew up around commercial fishermen and boat builders.

He owned and operated shrimp boats up and down the coast, and, in the late 1970s, he started a marine construction business.

Varnam said his work ethic is why he can still do backflips in his 80s.

Varnam and his wife, Virginia, have been married for 62 years. They have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kilauea eruption - Sept. 10, 2023
‘Beautiful’: Thousands flock to summit to see Kilauea’s newest fiery show
HFD responding to large blaze in Waikiki apartment building
Authorities searching for cause of raging Waikiki apartment blaze where 2 were found dead
In the early hours of the wildfire devastation of Lahaina, if you talked with the residents,...
New signs of life for the iconic Lahaina Banyan tree; Arborist says tree shows improvement
Hawaiian Airlines charters a flight to China to pick up 2 million face masks
Possible engine trouble forces Hawaiian Air plane to make emergency landing in Tokyo
A police investigation shut down roads around Costco Iwilei.
Police investigation forces evacuation of Costco Iwilei, nearby businesses

Latest News

Infowars host Owen Shroyer, accompanied by his attorney Norm Pattis, speaks to reporters...
Infowars host Owen Shroyer gets 2 months behind bars in Capitol riot case
A law enforcement officer checks his weapon as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante...
Escaped Pennsylvania inmate stole rifle, fled homeowner’s gunfire and remains at large, police say
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
McCarthy directs House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
Genius gecko
VIRAL VIDEO: Parched gecko finds creative way to quench its thirst
Alligator were captured in East Tennessee by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers.
Alligator captured in East Tennessee