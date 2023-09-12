Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

1 month later, it’s still unclear whether PUC will investigate Lahaina wildfire

Downed electrical wires ignite brush in Lahaina on August 8, hours before town was destroyed.
Downed electrical wires ignite brush in Lahaina on August 8, hours before town was destroyed.(Shane Treu - CBS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:46 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than a month after the Lahaina wildfire, the state Public Utilities Commission has deferred on a decision to investigate the cause of the disaster.

That’s according to Honolulu Civil Beat.

By law, Hawaii utility regulators are required to investigate deadly incidents involving a utility, but the PUC has not said whether it will proceed with an investigation.

RELATED COVERAGE:

So far, lawsuits — and even Maui County — have blamed Hawaiian Electric for sparking the fires. However, the cause has not officially been determined.

Experts say the PUC’s silence is troubling and that the public should know what the commission is doing that other investigations aren’t.

The PUC told Civil Beat that it was supporting ongoing investigations and did not want to duplicate efforts.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kilauea eruption - Sept. 10, 2023
‘Beautiful’: Thousands flock to summit to see Kilauea’s newest fiery show
HFD responding to large blaze in Waikiki apartment building
Authorities searching for cause of raging Waikiki apartment blaze where 2 were found dead
In the early hours of the wildfire devastation of Lahaina, if you talked with the residents,...
New signs of life for the iconic Lahaina Banyan tree; Arborist says tree shows improvement
A police investigation shut down roads around Costco Iwilei.
Police investigation forces evacuation of Costco Iwilei, nearby businesses
Hawaiian Airlines charters a flight to China to pick up 2 million face masks
Possible engine trouble forces Hawaiian Air plane to make emergency landing in Tokyo

Latest News

Hokulea stopped off in Seattle last month.
Hokulea headed to Bay Area, with welcome celebrations focused on honoring Maui
Creighton University students hosted a donation drive to support those affected by the Maui...
Millions have poured in for Maui wildfire victims. Here’s how much has been distributed
Two people were found dead at a Waikiki apartment on Sunday after a raging blaze engulfed the...
HNN News Brief (Sept. 12, 2023)
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to ease up with spotty showers possible
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, September 12, 2023