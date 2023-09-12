1 month later, it’s still unclear whether PUC will investigate Lahaina wildfire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than a month after the Lahaina wildfire, the state Public Utilities Commission has deferred on a decision to investigate the cause of the disaster.

That’s according to Honolulu Civil Beat.

By law, Hawaii utility regulators are required to investigate deadly incidents involving a utility, but the PUC has not said whether it will proceed with an investigation.

So far, lawsuits — and even Maui County — have blamed Hawaiian Electric for sparking the fires. However, the cause has not officially been determined.

Experts say the PUC’s silence is troubling and that the public should know what the commission is doing that other investigations aren’t.

The PUC told Civil Beat that it was supporting ongoing investigations and did not want to duplicate efforts.

