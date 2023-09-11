US Secretary of Energy to visit Maui to survey grid repairs, meet with survivors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Secretary of Energy is set to visit Maui on Monday to survey grid repairs and meet with survivors as part of government’s ongoing recovery efforts to the devastating wildfires.

Jennifer Granholm will visit Lahaina alongside FEMA Chief Federal Response Coordinator for Maui Bob Fenton to get a look at the repairs to the electric infrastructure and the monitoring of water contamination.

Granholm is also expected to meet with state officials to discuss the ongoing recovery operations as well as wildfire survivors.

She will discuss the Biden administration’s $95 million grant to harden Hawaii’s electric grid upon surveying the affected areas.

In addition to the grant, FEMA recently announced that it will provide almost $95 million to the state to cover the coast of temporary housing, meals and services.

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) reacted to the news, saying “This is a down payment on what is necessary, but it is essential help. We will keep working as hard as we can to help to bring federal resources for Lahaina’s recovery.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.