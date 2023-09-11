Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say

Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway. (SOURCE: WWBT)
By Samantha McGranahan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:58 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Cars in Virginia got a welcome paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.

The Henrico Police Department responded to the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Waller Road for the report of a paint spill on Monday around 10:45 a.m.

Officials said no one was injured.

However, several vehicles and a large span of the roadway along Staples Mill Road have been covered in water-soluble.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is on scene assisting with scene-up.

Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection of Staples Mill and Waller roads while they were closed for clean up.

According to authorities, the truck driver hauling the paint has been charged with failure to secure a load.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD responding to large blaze in Waikiki apartment building
Authorities searching for cause of raging Waikiki apartment blaze where 2 were found dead
Kilauea eruption - Sept. 10, 2023
Crowds flock to Kilauea after new eruption spews fountains of lava at summit crater
In the early hours of the wildfire devastation of Lahaina, if you talked with the residents,...
New signs of life for the iconic Lahaina Banyan tree; Arborist says tree shows improvement
Scores of white crosses line the fence along the Lahaina Bypass. Each one represents a lost...
The names of the fallen: Maui County, loved ones identify wildfire victims
File photo of a Honolulu Police Department vehicle.
Boy, 12, struck in hit-and-run crash in Kaimuki crosswalk by teen driver

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against...
Damar Hamlin won’t play in the Bills’ opener against the Jets
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy juggles a government shutdown and a Biden impeachment inquiry as the House returns for fall
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Trump...
Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in DC presiding over federal election subversion case
A police investigation shut down roads around Costco Iwilei.
Police investigation forces evacuation of Costco Iwilei, nearby businesses
American caver Mark Dickey was rescued and transported to a hospital for an evaluation.
American researcher has been rescued from deep Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill