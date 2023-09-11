Tributes
Possible engine trouble forces Hawaiian Air plane to make emergency landing in Tokyo

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:05 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Possible engine trouble forced a Hawaiian Airlines plane to make an emergency landing at Haneda Airport in Tokyo last Friday.

Officials said four people on Flight HA864 suffered minor injuries due to turbulence.

According to Japan’s transport ministry, shortly after the aircraft had departed from Haneda, Tokyo bound for Honolulu there was a “priority landing request” made after crews detected a problem with an engine.

The plane returned to Haneda airport and made an emergency landing shortly after 10 p.m.

There were 264 passengers and crew on board.

We’ve reached out to Hawaiian Air for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

