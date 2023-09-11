Police investigation forces evacuation of Costco Iwilei, nearby businesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are responding to reports of a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of Costco in Iwilei on Monday.

Police got the call around 11:30 a.m.

According to witnesses, some first floor businesses of Dole Cannery have also been evacuated.

Police have closed nearby roads and are urging drivers to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

