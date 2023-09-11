Tributes
Police investigation forces evacuation of Costco Iwilei, nearby businesses

Honolulu police are responding to a possible bomb threat in the Iwilei area. Video shoes police cruisers blocking off the entrance to the Costco.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:11 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are responding to reports of a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of Costco in Iwilei on Monday.

Police got the call around 11:30 a.m.

According to witnesses, some first floor businesses of Dole Cannery have also been evacuated.

Police have closed nearby roads and are urging drivers to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

