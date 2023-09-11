Officials: Lead detected in water samples from several fire hydrants in Upper Kula

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As an unsafe water advisory remains in effect for parts of Maui, the county’s Department of Water Supply is continuing rounds of water testing.

So far, crews have completed two rounds of water testing with results showing the water is clean for residents.

Meanwhile in the latest testing, officials say water samples taken from several fire hydrants in Upper Kula revealed the presence of lead.

The good news: We’re told it will not end up in homes and businesses because water pressure prevents it from migrating back into the system.

However, the department says in an abundance of caution, it’ll be flushing the hydrants to remove the contaminant and conducting an additional round of testing to verify that the distribution system is free of lead.

They also say they’re going to do more testing to ensure the water is safe before lifting the advisory.

Until the advisory is lifted, affected Kula water customers are reminded to continue drinking only bottled water or using sterilized containers to fill water from county water tankers for consumption and hygiene needs.

