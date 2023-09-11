Locally breezy trade winds, windward showers to prevail for a few days

Locally breezy trade winds in the 15 to 25 mile per hour range will blow through the islands through mid week, bringing passing showers to windward and mauka areas. Afternoon clouds and some pop-up showers will still be possible for the Kona slopes of the island of Hawaii.

Weaker trade winds are expected for the latter half of the week. Showers may increase next weekend as the remnants of former tropical cyclone Jova approach the islands, but confidence is still on the low side in the forecast.

In surf, south shore waves will get a boost from a small long-period swell. East shore surf will increase from a swell generated by Jova and the strengthening trade winds, but right now the waves should remain below high surf advisory levels.

For mariners, the strong trades will keep the small craft advisory posted for the usual windier coastal and channel waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii.

