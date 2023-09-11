Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Locally breezy trade winds, windward showers to prevail for a few days

Locally breezy trade winds are expected through midweek.
Locally breezy trade winds are expected through midweek.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:46 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Locally breezy trade winds in the 15 to 25 mile per hour range will blow through the islands through mid week, bringing passing showers to windward and mauka areas. Afternoon clouds and some pop-up showers will still be possible for the Kona slopes of the island of Hawaii.

Weaker trade winds are expected for the latter half of the week. Showers may increase next weekend as the remnants of former tropical cyclone Jova approach the islands, but confidence is still on the low side in the forecast.

In surf, south shore waves will get a boost from a small long-period swell. East shore surf will increase from a swell generated by Jova and the strengthening trade winds, but right now the waves should remain below high surf advisory levels.

For mariners, the strong trades will keep the small craft advisory posted for the usual windier coastal and channel waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hero Lahaina Boat Captain finds heartbreak and hope on Lanai shoreline
Hero Lahaina boat captain finds heartbreak and hope on Lanai shoreline
FILE - Ethan Meyers, right, carries crosses to put up to honor the victims killed in a wildfire...
In speech marking one month since Lahaina disaster, governor says number of missing stands at 66
Kauai police searching for person of interest in unattended death investigation
Kauai police searching for person of interest in unattended death investigation
Honolulu Ocean Safety
Man, 49, died while in waters off East Oahu
A mother in Florida is spreading awareness after she says her twins were found suffocated in a...
Mother of 4 warns other parents after finding twins suffocated in toy chest

Latest News

Locally breezy trades will bring more windward and mauka showers.
Trade winds gradually increasing
Locally breezy trades will bring more windward and mauka showers.
Gradually increasing trade winds to bring more windward showers
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
FIRST ALERT: Light to moderate winds plus keeping an eye on the Eastern Pacific for more surf on east shores this weekend
Tracking trade winds this weekend
Hawaii News Now- Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Aloha Friday