Kilauea eruption underway, lava fountains contained to Halemaumau crater

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:27 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kilauea volcano is erupting, according to Hawaii Volcano Observatory.

At 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory observed eruptive activity in the Kilauea summit.

Through webcam images and a field reporter, USGS reports that an eruption has commenced within Halemaʻumaʻu crater and on the down-dropped block to the east in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, within Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

The eruption was preceded by a period of strong seismicity and rapid uplift of the summit.

USGS is elevating Kilauea’s volcano alert level from WATCH to WARNING, and its aviation color code from ORANGE to RED as this eruption and associated hazards are evaluated.

According to officials, the opening phases of eruptions are dynamic.

The activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu, and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses.

HVO will continue to monitor this activity closely and report any significant changes in future notices.HVO is in constant communication with Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park as this situation evolves. The activity is confined entirely within the park.

This story will be updated.

