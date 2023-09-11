Manhunt continues for murder suspect on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police have issued a warrant for a murder suspect.

Chris Santos, 48, is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday night on Kahili Mountain Road.

Santos is believed to still be on Kauai.

If you see Santos, do not approach him.

Police said he’s considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at (808) 241-1711 or (808) 241-1683.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.