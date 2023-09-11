Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Manhunt continues for murder suspect on Kauai

Chris Santos, 48, is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday night on...
Chris Santos, 48, is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday night on Kahili Mountain Road.(Kauai Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:48 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police have issued a warrant for a murder suspect.

Chris Santos, 48, is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday night on Kahili Mountain Road.

Santos is believed to still be on Kauai.

If you see Santos, do not approach him.

Police said he’s considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at (808) 241-1711 or (808) 241-1683.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD responding to large blaze in Waikiki apartment building
Authorities searching for cause of raging Waikiki apartment blaze where 2 were found dead
Kilauea eruption - Sept. 10, 2023
‘Beautiful’: Thousands flock to summit to see Kilauea’s newest fiery show
In the early hours of the wildfire devastation of Lahaina, if you talked with the residents,...
New signs of life for the iconic Lahaina Banyan tree; Arborist says tree shows improvement
File photo of a Honolulu Police Department vehicle.
Boy, 12, struck in hit-and-run crash in Kaimuki crosswalk by teen driver
Scores of white crosses line the fence along the Lahaina Bypass. Each one represents a lost...
The names of the fallen: Maui County, loved ones identify wildfire victims

Latest News

Bells toll to mark 22 years since 9/11 terrorist attack
Bells toll as Hawaii marks 22 years since 9/11 terrorist attacks, remember those lost
Kilauea eruption - Sept. 10, 2023
‘Beautiful’: Thousands flock to summit to see Kilauea’s newest fiery show
A police investigation shut down roads around Costco Iwilei.
Police investigation forces evacuation of Costco Iwilei, nearby businesses
Many questions continue to loom, surrounding the events that led up to the deadly Lahaina fire.
Hawaii AG’s outsized role in wildfire investigation raises concerns