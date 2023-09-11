Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through Wednesday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:11 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trades will continue through the middle of the week along with typical trade wind weather. Expect showers to favor windward and mountain areas, especially at night and during early morning hours. Trades will decrease into the moderate range Wednesday and afterwards. Showers may increase next weekend as a trough approaches the state from the east.

South-facing shore surf will get a boost the next few days as a small, long period south swell fills in. An East swell from Cyclone Jova will peak below High Surf Advisory criteria today into Tuesday. Surf along north-facing shores will remain flat into the middle of the week until a small bump from a tiny, short period pulse arrives from the north.

