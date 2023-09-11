Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Damar Hamlin not expected to play in the Bills’ opener against the Jets, AP source says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JOHN WAWROW AP Sports Writer
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:22 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Damar Hamlin is not expected to play in a regular-season game for the first time since going into cardiac arrest when the Buffalo Bills open the season against the New York Jets on Monday night, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Hamlin, a safety who had to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati in January, played in three exhibition games this summer. He made the Bills’ roster as a backup after many doubted he would be able to take the field again.

The decision not to activate him on Monday night, which was first reported by ESPN and NFL Network, was confirmed to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bills did not announce their lineup ahead of the game.

Listed as the fourth safety on Buffalo’s depth chart, Hamlin is expected to be limited to mostly special teams roles barring injuries to starters Jordan Poyer or Micah Hyde.

Hamlin, 25, was starting in place of an injured Hyde against the Bengals on Jan. 2 when his heart stopped as a result of commotio cordis, which is when a direct blow at a specific point in a heartbeat causes cardiac arrest. Doctors have assured Hamlin he can resume playing without any fear of setbacks or complications.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kilauea eruption - Sept. 10, 2023
Kilauea alert level elevated after new eruption spews fountains of lava at summit crater
HFD responding to large blaze in Waikiki apartment building
Authorities searching for cause of raging Waikiki apartment blaze where 2 were found dead
In the early hours of the wildfire devastation of Lahaina, if you talked with the residents,...
New signs of life for the iconic Lahaina Banyan tree; Arborist says tree shows improvement
Hero Lahaina Boat Captain finds heartbreak and hope on Lanai shoreline
Hero Lahaina boat captain finds heartbreak and hope on Lanai shoreline
HPD police cruiser / file image
Murder investigation underway after body was found in Kahuku bushes

Latest News

Gente camina entre los escombros causados por el terremoto, en la ciudad de Amizmiz, cerca de...
Dozens of remote Moroccan villages struggle in aftermath of devastating earthquake
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante flees search area, changes look and asks acquaintances for help
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy juggles a government shutdown and a Biden impeachment inquiry as the House returns for fall
Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin