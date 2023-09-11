Tributes
Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen's seven fall flavors.(Dairy Queen)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Dairy Queen is celebrating its new fall menu with a special deal starting Monday.

From Sept. 11-24, the restaurant chain is offering small Blizzards for 85 cents through the DQ app at participating locations.

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors: Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Oreo Hot Cocoa, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie, Choco Dipped Strawberry and the all-new Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter.

The fall menu Blizzards debuted at the end of August.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

