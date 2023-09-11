Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US

FILE - The Las Vegas Monorail passes by MGM Grand, April, 27, 2006, in Las Vegas. A...
FILE - The Las Vegas Monorail passes by MGM Grand, April, 27, 2006, in Las Vegas. A “cybersecurity issue” led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the U.S., a company official reported Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:51 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A “cybersecurity issue” led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the U.S., a company official reported Monday.

The incident began Sunday and the extent of its effect on reservation systems and casino floors in Las Vegas and states including Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York and Ohio was not immediately known, company spokesman Brian Ahern said.

“MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company’s systems,” the company said in a statement that pointed to an investigation involving external cybersecurity experts and notifications to law enforcement agencies.

The nature of the issue was not described, but the statement said efforts to protect data included “shutting down certain systems.” It said the investigation was continuing.

A post on the company website said the site was down. It listed telephone numbers to reach the reservation system and properties.

A post on the company’s BetMGM website in Nevada acknowledged that some customers were unable to log on.

The company has tens of thousands of hotel rooms in Las Vegas at properties including the MGM Grand, Bellagio, Cosmopolitan, Aria, New York-New York, Park MGM, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay and Delano.

It also operates properties in China and Macau.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD responding to large blaze in Waikiki apartment building
Authorities searching for cause of raging Waikiki apartment blaze where 2 were found dead
Kilauea eruption - Sept. 10, 2023
Crowds flock to Kilauea after new eruption spews fountains of lava at summit crater
In the early hours of the wildfire devastation of Lahaina, if you talked with the residents,...
New signs of life for the iconic Lahaina Banyan tree; Arborist says tree shows improvement
Scores of white crosses line the fence along the Lahaina Bypass. Each one represents a lost...
The names of the fallen: Maui County, loved ones identify wildfire victims
File photo of a Honolulu Police Department vehicle.
Boy, 12, struck in hit-and-run crash in Kaimuki crosswalk by teen driver

Latest News

Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
LIVE: President Biden gives remarks on 9/11 anniversary
Pros and cons of co-signing a loan
Pros and cons of co-signing a loan
Authorities said Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday after police responded to a report of...
Ex-Bengals player Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at Cincinnati airport
FILE - DraftKings is one of the leading companies offering legal sports betting in the U.S.
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
What to know before you co-sign a loan
Pros and cons of co-signing a loan