Boy, 12, struck in Kaimuki crosswalk by teen driver

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 12-year-old boy was hurt when he was hit by a car as he crossed a street in Kaimuki Friday night.

Officials say the 12-year-old was in a crosswalk on Kiwila Street near Palolo Valley District Park when he was hit around about 9:20 p.m.

Police say the driver was a 16-year-old boy who fled the scene without stopping to help, but police were able to find and arrest him.

Officials said the driver was not hurt in the crash.

Police say the 12-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.