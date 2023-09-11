Bells toll as Hawaii marks 22 years since 9/11 terrorist attacks, remember those lost

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is marking 22 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with a series of memorial events to remember the lives lost in the tragedy.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed and more than 6,000 others were injured in the worst attack against the homeland in the nation’s history.

At least nine of the victims had ties to Hawaii.

Bells tolled and solemn tributes unfolded across the country as Americans looked back on the horror and legacy of the attack.

Over the weekend, many gathered in front of HPD headquarters to pay tribute to those lost on Sept. 11, 2001 before marching to Honolulu Hale.

“As we speak right now, you can hear the sirens in the background,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “These people work around the clock never knowing from one moment to the next, the kind of danger they will face.”

On Monday, first responders will be honored in a ceremony at Bishop Square beginning at 12:15 p.m.

A remembrance event is also planned at 6 p.m. at the 9/11 eternal flame at Honolulu Hale.

In a statement, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said:

The memory of those who perished on 9/11 reminds us of why we must continue to fight against those who commit acts of terrorism. In the years since, we have stood side by side with partners from around the world to end the scourge of terrorism and ensure terrorists are held accountable for their crimes. The United States will continue to defend our homeland, our people, and our allies.

Today, we remember the 2,977 precious lives stolen from us on 9/11 and reflect on all that was lost in the fire and ash that September morning.



Today, we remember the 2,977 precious lives stolen from us on 9/11 and reflect on all that was lost in the fire and ash that September morning.

The American story itself changed on this day 22 years ago. But what could not — and will not — change is the character of this nation.

