Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say

By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:04 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a 4-year-old Tennessee boy died in an accidental drowning after he got into a swimming pool during a birthday party.

Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the Saturday evening party with family members in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, WSMV reports. He climbed up the stairs to a porch with a connected pool and entered the water, unnoticed by others, according to police.

A guest eventually saw the boy underwater and pulled him from the pool. He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he died.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hero Lahaina Boat Captain finds heartbreak and hope on Lanai shoreline
Hero Lahaina boat captain finds heartbreak and hope on Lanai shoreline
FILE - Ethan Meyers, right, carries crosses to put up to honor the victims killed in a wildfire...
In speech marking one month since Lahaina disaster, governor says number of missing stands at 66
Kauai police searching for person of interest in unattended death investigation
Kauai police searching for person of interest in unattended death investigation
HFD responding to large blaze in Waikiki apartment building
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Waikiki apartment building where 2 were found dead
A man walks past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakech, after after an earthquake...
Moroccans sleep in the streets for 3rd night following an earthquake that took more than 2,100 lives

Latest News

Air quality sensors in Lahaina may show the air is safe there as the state prepares to let...
As Lahaina residents get ready to survey their properties, concerns of toxic soot mount
Hawaii AG to 'review' independent investigation into Maui fires before release to public
Hawaii AG to 'review' independent investigation into Maui fires before release to public
Kilauea volcano started erupting again at the summit crater, shooting out fountains on Sunday...
New Kilauea eruption begins at summit crater; alert level elevated to warning
Honolulu firefighters have extinguished a 3-alarm blaze at a Waikiki apartment building Sunday...
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Waikiki apartment building where 2 were found dead