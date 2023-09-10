Tributes
UH football gets first win of the season over scrappy UAlbany team, 31-20

Hawaii Football
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:34 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team faced the University of Albany in Mānoa Saturday night.

Hawaii able to find their way to their first win of the 2023 season, final score 31-20.

After another slow start, the ‘Bows started trading blows with the Great Danes to make it a 14-14 tie at halftime.

Going into the second half, UH got on top and stayed on top thanks to a big performance by the defense.

On the night, the defense racked up four turnovers while the special teams unit got a blocked punt in the first quarter.

Tag on a couple more touchdowns and the bows get their first win of the season.

It was an up and down night for quarterback Brayden Schager who went 20 of 40 for 266 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

UH heads to Oregon next week to face the Ducks at Autzen Stadium.

