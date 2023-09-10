Spencecliff reunion on Sept. 24 to honor former employees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Spencecliff is hosting a “family reunion” of former employees on September 24th at the Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial starting at 10 a.m. The group wants to honor members of its 1970s iconic family of more than 50 restaurants.

Chantal Weaver, president of Spencecliff Corporation, and Eddie Flores, founder/owner of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to share details about the group’s reunion.

“There was fisherman’s Wharf, Coco’s, Kelly’s, Tahitian Lanai, Yacht Harbor Restaurant, the Ala Moana banquet halls, Prince Kuhio, we had a catering company, we had a bakery as well that we service the military and some of the airlines as well. And we had 57 restaurants for hotels, one of the which was the pioneer in Maui which is no longer of course and also two hotels in Tahiti which as no longer as well,” Weaver said.

“It’s funny you know, back in the old days you know during the summertime the only job you can get is you work at a cannery which I don’t qualify to work .As a busboy at Spencecliff, and I was given a treat opportunity. I’m very honored to work for then. It was fun” Flores said.

Other business owners that were a part of Spencecliff are Alan Ho of Jade Dynasty and Victor Lim of McDonalds Hawaii.

The corporation had its beginnings as “Swanky Franky’s Hot Dog Stand” on Ena Road in 1939.

Brothers Spence and Clifton Weaver formed a corporation after World War II. By the 1970s, everyone in Hawaii seemed to have gone to a Spencecliff restaurant at one time or another.

All former employees and their families are invited to join the celebration. For tickets, contact Chantal Weaver at 808-277-5358 or hwnrealestate@gmail.com.

