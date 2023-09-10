Tributes
Self defense event teaches women to fight against domestic violence

The nonprofit Women Speaking Out aims to educate women and girls about dating violence, life skills, mental health and self-love.
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:09 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - To mark National Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October, local nonprofits Women Speaking Out (WSO) and Empowered Women Hawaii are offering a free self defense class to teach women how to protect themselves in various scenarios.

Juliet Lighter-Kamm, founder of nonprofit WSO, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about empowering women and girls by educating them on dating violence, life skills, mental health and self love.

“They’re going to be teaching five to six tactics, what’s really going to be interesting, they’re all women all black belt in jujitsu. So I’m really excited. And I truly feel as a survivor of domestic violence. Every woman, young woman should go through a self defense class,” she said.

Lighter-Kamm said she wants them to feel safer in their communities and to have an active voice.

She herself was only 16 when her abusive partner put her in the hospital.

“All women we go through that feeling of feeling powerless, right. So I think with this event, I’m really excited because it’s going to be empowering for all women of all ages, and you don’t need to be in the best shape. It’s just going to teach you how to feel and be empowered and be able to handle yourself,” Lighter-Kamm said.

The wellness event aims to raise awareness of dating violence and teach self love to Hawaii’s youth.

It takes place Sunday, October 8 from 1-3 p.m. at Hawaii Pacific University at the Aloha Tower.

The event is free. Register to reserve a spot at wsohawaii.org/events-new.

