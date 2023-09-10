Tributes
Murder investigation underway after body was found in Kahuku bushes

HPD police cruiser / file image
HPD police cruiser / file image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:36 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have begun a murder investigation after a body was found in Kahuku bushes on Friday night.

Officials say HPD was called to the scene on Marconi Road at about 6:45 p.m. Friday.

HPD says the body was in a state of decomposition, and it wasn’t immediately clear what had happened to the victim.

Officials say an autopsy was conducted Saturday, which determined the victim is a 66-year-old man.

Authorities said the body had multiple stab wounds.

No other information has been released on what led to the death or any information about the suspect.

This story may be updated.

