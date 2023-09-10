Murder investigation underway after body was found in Kahuku bushes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have begun a murder investigation after a body was found in Kahuku bushes on Friday night.

Officials say HPD was called to the scene on Marconi Road at about 6:45 p.m. Friday.

HPD says the body was in a state of decomposition, and it wasn’t immediately clear what had happened to the victim.

Officials say an autopsy was conducted Saturday, which determined the victim is a 66-year-old man.

Authorities said the body had multiple stab wounds.

No other information has been released on what led to the death or any information about the suspect.

This story may be updated.

