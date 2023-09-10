As Lahaina residents get ready to survey their properties, concerns of toxic soot mount

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Air quality sensors in Lahaina may show the air is safe there as the state prepares to let people visit the burn zone; some worry there are other dangers many are unaware of.

Gov. Josh Green says Lahaina residents will be able to survey their devastated properties in the coming weeks with “supervised visits.”

However there are concerns about the burn zone that some say has similarities to ground zero in New York City.

The flames and the smoke have cleared from Lahaina, but some worry about another danger: toxic soot.

“It’s the residue from when things burn and combust,” disaster response expert Anthony Nelson said.

Current Air quality sensors in Lahaina show the quality to be in the green, acceptable levels.

But the concern is that people searching for items in their homes could stir up this soot in the air.

“I don’t want to see there be a whole second wave on impact to human health and life,” said Fern Holland, an environmentalist on Kauai who has been working for the last 15 years to raise awareness about unseen harmful chemicals.

Holland is worried people going into Lahaina don’t understand the scope of what they are walking into.

“I’m not saying people shouldn’t go back in. People should definitely have the opportunity, but they need to be educated about the level of risk involved to the exposure of this kind of soot,” said Holland.

It’s a real concern. On 9/11, first responders worked tirelessly to search for survivors in the rubble of the twin towers.

Over two decades later, thousands have developed cancer, some saying there were no warning signs.

Holland says she has real concerns about what’s facing residents returning to Lahaina.

“My concern is that when people put on an N95, it almost gives them a false sense of security to then go dig around in this soot where you really need a respirator,” said Holland.

Nelson says an N95 can be appropriate if people only spend a few hours in the area, but he is concerned about people bringing contaminated items out of the burn zone.

“Think about known hazard building materials like asbestos and lead. Just given the age of the homes that burned, there is a possibility that those things might be present,” said Nelson.

Nelson said anyone going through their homes inside the burn zone should change their clothes afterward and put them in a garbage bag before getting in a car.

HNN reached out to the Department of Health to see if it will offer protective gear during the “supervised visits” and are waiting to hear back.

