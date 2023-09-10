Gradually increasing trade winds to bring more windward showers

An area of high pressure building to the northwest will move a little closer to the islands, resulting in an increase in trade wind speeds through the middle of the coming week, with moderate to locally breezy conditions. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, so we’re looking at fairly typical trade wind conditions to prevail.

The winds are forecast to back off a bit during the latter part of the coming week as a front moves toward the islands. We also could see more showers from the remnants of current tropical cyclone Jova. next weekend, but confidence remains low in the forecast for now.

In surf, a small long-period swell will boost wave heights for south shores Sunday and peak Monday. Strengthening trade winds will bring slightly higher rough surf for east shores. A swell from tropical cyclone Jova could push waves upward early next week, but waves will remain below the high surf advisory threshold.

A sign of the increasing trades: A small craft advisory is in effect until Tuesday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii.

