BWS crews repairing 6-inch water main break in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 6-inch water main break in Kaneohe on Sunday morning.

Officials say the incident happened on Kamehameha Highway between Hunalepo Street and Heeia Kea Boat Harbor around 8 a.m.

Officials say expect delays as traffic is modified to allow for a one-lane contraflow.

BWS says approximately 27 homes will be affected during the repairs.

This story is ongoing.

