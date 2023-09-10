BWS crews repairing 6-inch water main break in Kaneohe

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:38 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 6-inch water main break in Kaneohe on Sunday morning.

Officials say the incident happened on Kamehameha Highway between Hunalepo Street and Heeia Kea Boat Harbor around 8 a.m.

Officials say expect delays as traffic is modified to allow for a one-lane contraflow.

BWS says approximately 27 homes will be affected during the repairs.

This story is ongoing.

