BWS crews repairing 6-inch water main break in Kaneohe
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:38 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 6-inch water main break in Kaneohe on Sunday morning.
Officials say the incident happened on Kamehameha Highway between Hunalepo Street and Heeia Kea Boat Harbor around 8 a.m.
Officials say expect delays as traffic is modified to allow for a one-lane contraflow.
BWS says approximately 27 homes will be affected during the repairs.
This story is ongoing.
