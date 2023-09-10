Tributes
Alliance Francaise’s Fashion, Food & Wine event celebrates French culture in Hawaii

Theresa Maman, Events Chair of Alliance Française Chair & Chef Vikram Garg, Owner of Umi by Vikram Garg join HNN to tell us more
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The French community of Hawaii invite the public for a celebration of all things French on Friday, September 29 at Bloomingdales in Ala Moana Center from 5:30-9 p.m.

Hosted by Alliance Francaise of Hawaii (AFH), a nonprofit that promotes French language and culture across the state, the French Fashion, Food & Wine event showcases French cuisine, fine wine, games and an exclusive fashion show featuring French designers.

Theresa Maman, AFH Events Chair, and Chef Vikram Garg from Umi by Vikram Garg joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends for a preview of the event,

“Guests will experience not only the food but they’ll have lots of French wine from all over the country,” Maman said,

Tickets start at $135 for members and $150 for non-members. Visit afhawaii.org for more information. Part of the proceeds will go toward Maui wildfire relief.

